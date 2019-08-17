The project is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf and will generate 250 MW

An illustration of how the Hatta hydroelectric power station will work [2017] Image Credit: Dewa / Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded the Strabag Dubai LLC, Strabag AG, Andritz Hydro and Ozkar consortium the construction contract for the Dh1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station at Hatta. This is part of the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The project is the first of its kind in the region and will generate 250 MW. The project is expected to last up to 80 years and is scheduled to be commissioned by February 2024. EDF has been appointed the consultant for this project.

This strategic project will diversify the energy mix, and support the economic, social and environmental development of Hatta. It will also achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

DEWA will provide leading and innovative job opportunities for UAE nationals to support the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan. These include positions at the Visitor Centre, and other outdoor activities and tourist facilities associated with the project. This supports the sustainable development of Hatta to make it one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the Emirate.

“This Dh1.437 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power station project is part of our efforts, initiatives, and plans to achieve the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. DEWA’s strategy supports the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Vision 2021, and the Dubai Plan 2021 to ensure a sustainable, happy future and support the UAE’s aim to become first in everything,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"We are committed to supporting sustainable development, conserving natural resources and achieving economic, social and environmental development, in line with the aspirations of good leadership. Our use of hydroelectricity is part of our drive to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to transform the Emirate into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and to increase the share of clean energy mix in Dubai to 75 per cent by 2050. Hydroelectricity is the generation of power by harnessing energy from moving water, which is one of the main sources of renewable clean energy in the world,” added Al Tayer.