United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake at youth dialoge with youth delegates from around the World at the Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting at Emirates Palace hotel on Sunday 30/06/2019. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi announced plans for a new two-gigawatt solar energy plant to be built in the Al Dhafra region, while addressing the opening session of the two-day Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting at Emirates Palace on Sunday.

“It will eclipse the record-breaking one gigawatt project, which currently exists,” he said of the Dh12 billion Mohammad Bin Rashid Solar Energy Park project in Dubai, which was announced in 2012.

“It’s one of the largest projects currently under tendering,” Al Zeyoudi told Gulf News after his speech.

“We are welcoming companies to submit bids,” he added, while not commenting on time frames or costs. “It’s under process and we look forward to the bids.

“We have targets and will continue on a yearly basis to come up with new projects to achieve these targets. The bid is open to everyone,” he said on whether the project was going to local or international firms.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the UAE’s commitment in an address that poured scorn on the efforts of other nations to move away from using fossil fuels.

“Sadly it’s not yet plain for all decision-makers around the world to see,” said Guterres. “Even if countries keep their promises, we still face at least a three degree temperature rise by the end of the century that will be a catastrophe for life as we know it.

“Even more worrying is that many countries aren’t keeping pace with their promises under the Paris Agreement and that’s why we are convening in September,” he added of the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, which this event in Abu Dhabi acts as a precursor to.

“Scientists say we have less than 12 years to limit global temperature rise to 12.5 degrees by the end of the century, with which we’ll face irreversible climate disruption.

“We need a post carbon, resilient society that can only be achieved if we all pull together. My message of this summit is clear and simple, we are in the battle of our lives but it is a battle that can be won.

“New technology is already lower cost than fossil fuel economies, and solar and off shore wind farms are the cheapest source of new power. On that subject I look forward to seeing the new Abu Dhabi solar power plant today and also commend the work of renewable agencies hosted by Abu Dhabi in supporting countries in transition to a sustainable future.”

Al Zeyoudi had earlier announced targets of reducing UAE emissions by 75 per cent by 2050, and boasted donations totalling $1 billion (Dh3.7 billion) to the cause of developing nations.

“There is movement, but unfortunately at a world level it’s not yet enough,” said Guterres. “That’s what I hope to change at the climate action summit, and the message is clear: solutions exist.

“We need a green economy not a grey economy,” he added.