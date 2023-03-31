Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received a call from Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of Bahrain, congratulating him on his appointment as the Crown Prince of the Emirate.
The Bahraini Crown Prince wished Sheikh Khaled continued success in serving his nation and contributing to its prosperity and development drive. He affirmed the depth of the brotherly ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
During the call, ways of strengthening the two nations' fraternal ties were also discussed.