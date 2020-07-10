Abu Dhabi: Residents who are outside the country and whose residency has expired after the first of March 2020, or who have exceeded a period of six months outside the country will be granted a specific time frame to return to the country from the date of the airspace opening between the two countries, the UAE Cabinet announced on Friday.
The UAE Cabinet has also approved stopping the implementation of all decisions related to the residency visa, visas, entry permits and ID cards as of July 11, 2020.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will start collecting the fees due for providing services as of July 12, 2020.
The move comes with the return to normalcy in various fields and sectors and in support to business continuity.
The Cabinet also approved a decision by which UAE citizens, GCC nationals, and UAE residents will be granted 3 months’ grace period for renewal. Additionally, UAE citizens, GCC nationals, and UAE residents (who spent less than 6 months outside the country) will be granted one-month grace period from the date of arrival to the country to renew.
The Cabinet affirmed that any administrative fees or fines after the expiry of the deadlines will be collected starting from 12 July, 2020. No fines will be imposed on anyone for the exemption period.