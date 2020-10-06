Dubai: The UAE has now confirmed more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19, a milestone that points to the wide-ranging and continued reach of a virus that's taken lives and disrupted livelihoods over the past nine months.
The UAE on Tuesday reported 1,061 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 100,794.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 102,379 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 90,556 after another 1,146 people received the all-clear.
Six more fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 435.
This means that there are currently 9,803 active cases in the country.