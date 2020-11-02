Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 1,234 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 135,141.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 71,466 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 132,024 after another 1,516 people received the all-clear.
One more fatality was also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 497.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.