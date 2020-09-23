Dubai: The UAE has announced 1,083 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 87,530. This is the second time that new cases have crossed the 1000-mark since the outbreak. According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 103,199 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 76,995 after another 970 people received the all-clear. The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll came up to 406 as one new fatality was reported over the past 24 hours. August saw a dip in new confirmed cases by 21 per cent in comparison to July, authorities had said in a media briefing on Tuesday.
