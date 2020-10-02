200317 Mohamed bin Zayed
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wished Donald Trump, President of the US, a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday Trump announced that he and the First Lady Melania had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They are reportedly showing mild symptoms of infection and are in good spirits.

In his message to the American leader, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote: “Our best wishes go out to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and we hope for their speedy recovery. Together the world will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”