French President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement to the media as he stands on a physical distancing marker on arrival for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels.
Image Credit: AFP
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels.
Image Credit: Reuters
European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels.
Image Credit: AP
Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes leaves after the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels.
Image Credit: Reuters
European Council President Charles Michel, right, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, with an elbow bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels.
Image Credit: AP
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, left, greets Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, with an elbow bump during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels.
Image Credit: AP
Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic adjusts his protective face mask as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels.
Image Credit: AP
Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, right, arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels.
Image Credit: AP
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) arrives for the EU summit on a coronavirus recovery package at the European Council building in Brussels on July 19, 2020 - An acrimonious EU summit headed into a third day as leaders remained deadlocked over a huge post-coronavirus economic recovery plan, unable to overcome fierce resistance from the Netherlands and its "frugal" allies.
Image Credit: AFP
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attend a meeting at the first face-to-face EU summit.
Image Credit: Reuters