An employee wearing a protective face mask stands beside queuing cordons outside the Louvre Museum ahead of reopening in Paris, France, today. The Louvre had 9.6 million visitors last year.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
People arrive at the Louvre pyramid designed by Chinese architect Ieoh Ming Pei, the entrance to the Louvre Museum in Paris, on the museum's reopening day.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors queue near social distancing floor markers to enter the reopened Louvre Museum in Paris. The Louvre had 9.6 million visitors last year.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Visitors arrive under the Louvre Pyramid to visit the Louvre museum, in Paris.
Image Credit: AP
Visitors take pictures of the painting "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) by Leonardo Da Vinci at the Louvre museum in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public after almost 4-month closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak in France.
Image Credit: Reuters
Visitors wearing face masks take pictures in front of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece " Mona Lisa " also known as " La Gioconda " at the Louvre Museum in Paris on the museum' s reopening day.
Image Credit: AFP
A visitor wearing face mask stands in front of the Crown of Louis XV held in the Apollo gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors, wearing protective face masks, walk in a gallery at the Louvre museum in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public after almost 4-month closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak in France.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Visitors pass statues in the Louvre Museum.
Image Credit: bloomberg
Visitors watch oil on canvas entitled Le serment des Horaces, left, and Licteurs rapportant à Brutus le corps de ses fils, by Jacques Louis David in the Louvre Museum, in Paris.
Image Credit: AP