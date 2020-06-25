Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council has extended suspension of all mass events and celebrations in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, government and community facilities until the end of July, with the possibility of further extension.
The move is in keeping with the directives of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
On March 14, Sharjah government suspended all mass events and celebrations across the emirate, in line with the instructions of the National Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Management Authority, as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ban, covering all ocial events, weddings and other mass events, was first set in place for two weeks, along with the closure of public parks and beaches, in order to limit the coronavirus outbreak.