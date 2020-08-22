Abu Dhabi: All members of society have a responsibility to adhere to the practices and precautions while combating the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector.
“There is a pressing need to continue promoting awareness about the healthy practices related to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Al Hosani told Emirates News Agency, WAM.
“It has been noticed that the 20 to 40 age group is the most affected due to the wrong perception that their youth will protect them for being infected,” she added. However, she did not reveal the exact numbers of cases involved this age agroup.
She attributed the increase in the number of cases during the past two days to some people’s disregard for important preventive measures such as wearing face masks, social distancing and engaging in social activities such as family gatherings and handshaking.
New cases
The UAE on Saturday announced 424 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 66,617.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 70,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 112 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 58,408 of total recovered patients