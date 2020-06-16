In a series of tweets, Dubai Media Office offered some good news for residents of the UAE. It said the Coronavirus Command and Control Center has said that Dubai is moving steadily on the road to recovery from the corona crisis.
The Coronavirus Control Center was also quoted saying that "increased recovery rates and a significant decline in the number of detected infections and hospital visitors with symptoms COVID-19" have been observed. "The promising results are the result of the concerted efforts of the government and private sectors. The commitment and cooperation of community members raise the level of optimism."
The tweets come at a time that has seen a dive in coronavirus numbers in the UAE thanks to stringent protocols of widespread testing, contact tracing and quarantine.
In April, travel restrictions were imposed while Dubai undertook a large-scale disinfection programme to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has infected about 8 million people across the globe. These curbs have since been eased and the economy is opening up again. From June 23, for instance, travellers will be able to fly out to certain destinations; the malls are now operating at full capacity as are federal offices.
Precautionary measures, such as manditory wearing of facemasks and social distancing, remain in place for the safety of all residents and visitors.