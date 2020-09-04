Dubai: Abu Dhabi updated its protocols for visitors and residents on Friday. The move is in line with the emirate's efforts in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus that has so far infected more than 26 million people worldwide.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that starting Saturday, i.e. September 5, residents and visitors can enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result.
DPI test results no longer require a prior PCR test.
ALSO SEE
- IPL in UAE: Before catching the matches, check out Sushant Singh Rajput to Rani Mukherjee in these 10 Bollywood cricket movies
- COVID -19: From open-air gyms to walking in the park, this is how UAE residents are staying fit
- IPL in UAE: Many hands make light work of IPL team training
- IPL in UAE: MS Dhoni and co make a meal of it during team bonding
What are these tests?
A PCR test, short for Polymerase Chain Reaction, is conducted using a nasal swab and used to amplify the DNA sample and then detect specific antigens.
A DPI (Diffractive Phase Interferometry) test, on the other hand, is a laser-based test that uses blood samples to examine the virus. It allows the health authorities to carry out large-scale screening within a few seconds.
Earlier, a person had to undergo both tests to be allowed into Abu Dhabi.
When you need an additional test
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also said that residents and visitors who stay for six consecutive days or more within Abu Dhabi emirate must now take a PCR test on the sixth day of each visit, in order to protect the health and safety of the community.