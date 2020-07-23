Dubai: One-hundred-and-two people tampered with their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test certificates to enter Abu Dhabi, an official said on Thursday.
Salem Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said that Abu Dhabi police referred 102 people from different nationalities to prosecution for changing the data on their COVID-19 certificates in an attempt to enter UAE’s capital.
“As part of the country’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and following the instructions by the concerned authorities, Abu Dhabi Police refered 102 people to prosecution over changing PCR letter data in an attempt to enter Abu Dhabi,” Al Zaabi said in a statement.
The group of people is under custody and will face legal action.
UAE Public Prosecution urges the public to follow precautionary measures, and laws and orders from the government to avoid legal action.
“Anyone who doesn’t follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will face legal action as part of supporting the country’s effort to control the pandemic on all health, economic and social levels,” Al Zaabi added.