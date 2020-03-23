Fish, meat and vegetable markets also closed for renewable period of two weeks

The UAE has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets for a renewable period of two weeks.

In a statement early Monday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management said the decision, which excludes dealing with wholesalers, will come into force in 48 hours, will be subject to re-assessment.