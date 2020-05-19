Residency visa holders to be welcomed back to UAE from June 1, authorities say

The Jumeirah Lakes Towers complex of residential and office buildings. Image Credit: Oliver Clarke/Gulf News archive

UAE residents stranded outside the country members can return as of June 1, authorities said on Monday.

An announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said the decision stemmed from the UAE's keenness to enable those holding valid residence visas to be reunited with their families.

The ICA urged UAE residents outside the country who wish to return to register for the ‘Residents' Entry Permit’ service at the authority website, smartservices.ica.gov.ae.