UAE residents stranded outside the country members can return as of June 1, authorities said on Monday.
An announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said the decision stemmed from the UAE's keenness to enable those holding valid residence visas to be reunited with their families.
The ICA urged UAE residents outside the country who wish to return to register for the ‘Residents' Entry Permit’ service at the authority website, smartservices.ica.gov.ae.
“The UAE is keen to facilitate the procedures for holders of valid UAE residency outside the country to reunite with their families who were affected by the precautionary measures taken by the country in light of the current exceptional circumstances to combat COVID-19,” the ministry and the authority said in a joint statement on WAM.