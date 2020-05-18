Sheikh Mohamed at the Emirates Field Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday visited the Emirates Field Hospital in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

“During a visit to Emirates field Hospital in Abu Dhabi, we were briefed on the medical provisions in place as part of the UAE’s precautionary measures against COVID-19. We will get through this, together with our frontline’s relentless efforts and determination,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

The hospital, a field facility for COVID-19 patients, is furnished with state-of-the art medical equipment and run by a medical team consisting of 46 doctors and specialists and 155 nurses. With a capacity of 1,200 beds, the hospital provides the necessary treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Salem Al Nuaimi, Board Chairman of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), on the various medical facilities and equipment in the hospital, which extends over an area of 29,000 square metres, and houses 25 nursing areas, clinics and a laboratory, as well as fixed and mobile pharmacies and medical stores among others.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined that the leadership is keen to continue to strengthen the capabilities and readiness of the health sector to ensure its strong response in the face of current and future challenges.

He pointed out that the field hospital forms an addition to government and private hospitals and specialized medical care institutions and centres that represent one the most important components of the country’s health system. Sheikh Mohammed praised the integration of their roles and concerted efforts during such exceptional circumstances to provide the best medical care to COVID-19 patients in compliance with the highest international standards.

“The UAE will spare no effort in providing the best health care and medical services that ensure the health and safety of the members of society. Human life is always placed on the top of the country’s priorities,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He thanked health institutions and medical staff, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, assistants, administrators and field medical teams who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus epidemic for their exceptional efforts and dedication to providing healthcare and maintaining the safety and health of the community.