Al Hashimy said the UAE will continue expanding humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza
Abu Dhabi: Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, categorically denies the false and unfounded claim that the UAE will assume civilian administration of Gaza.
The UAE has repeatedly reaffirmed that Gaza’s governance and administration are the responsibility of the Palestinian people.
Al Hashimy underscored that the UAE remains committed to scaling up its humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza and advancing a durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians, including through its role as a Board of Peace founding member and its membership on the Gaza Executive Board.
