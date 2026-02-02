GOLD/FOREX
UAE denies claims it will assume civilian administration of Gaza

Al Hashimy said the UAE will continue expanding humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

WAM
Mourners weep during the funeral of Palestinians, who were reportedly killed by an Israeli air strike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on January 31, 2026.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, categorically denies the false and unfounded claim that the UAE will assume civilian administration of Gaza.

The UAE has repeatedly reaffirmed that Gaza’s governance and administration are the responsibility of the Palestinian people.

Al Hashimy underscored that the UAE remains committed to scaling up its humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza and advancing a durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians, including through its role as a Board of Peace founding member and its membership on the Gaza Executive Board.

