This year's message seems to have a special significance

Eid Mubarak Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, lit up with a festive message on Saturday night: Eid Mubarak.

The message was flashed in typical dramatic style by the impressive structure; the building stood a black canvas as the words appeared in a shower of pink.

Late on Friday night, the UAE’s moonsighting committee announced that the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, would fall on Sunday.

The UAE government also announced that Eid holidays extend up to May 26 both for the public and private sectors in the country.