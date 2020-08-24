Dubai: Residents can now address questions about education in Dubai to Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), through the new #AskDXBOfficial initiative.
While using the hashtag #AskDXBOfficial, they can ask Dr Al Karam questions and the responses will be posted on Government of Dubai Media Office’s (@DXBMediaOffice) official platforms.
The new initiative launched by Dubai Media Office connects residents with senior Dubai officials in terms of having their questions answered related to the department of the official.
The latest official to be featured in the series, Dr Al Karam, comes days ahead of the reopening of schools on August 30.
Separately, the KHDA has been fielding queries from parents, students, schools and universities related to various aspects of education in the time of COVID-19, on its Frequently Asked Questions webpage and social media platforms.
The latest opportunity through #AskDXBOfficial represents a timely window to ask a variety of questions related to the imminent reopening of schools and universities and other education matters.
The initiative was launched on August 15 by Dubai Media Office, with the first official to answer questions being Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
There have been a flurry of questions from residents regarding changes in immigration and education norms because of the widespread disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Misinformation from unofficial sources have sometimes added to the confusion on changing rules or developments.
#AskDXBOfficial channels those questions onto an authoritative and clear platform to address the queries by senior Dubai officials.