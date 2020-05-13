People with entry permits that expired and those leaving the country don't need to pay

Dubai: All visa violators will be exempt from fines thanks to a new order by the President of the UAE, an official said on Wednesday.

People with entry or residency permits that expired before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines, it was announced in a media briefing.

Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, added that the presidential order includes full waiver of fines for people with expired entry or residency permits willing to leave the country after May 18 - this grace period will last for another three months.

"The order includes waiver of fines on expired Emirates ID and work permits," Brig Al Kaabi said.