Dubai: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has released the number of international visitors to come to the capital of the UAE in 2019. It tweeted, stating figures by Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, that 11.35 million international visitors came to Abu Dhabi in 2019, which is a 10.5 per cent increase from the year before.
Hotel figures showed 5.1 million guests during 2019, with total revenues up an impressive 6.6 per cent to Dh5.8 billion, the media office tweeted.
These statistics reflect Abu Dhabi's position as a major destination for tourism and international events, with a world-class leisure and entertainment offering, the government entity added.