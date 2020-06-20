Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police urged families to install protective devices such as ‘window restrictors or guards’ to protect children near windows and balconies on Saturday.
Police also warned parents against keeping furniture or toys near windows or balconies to prevent accidents, with children getting curious and climbing before falling to their death. They also warned against letting children play near windows or balconies.
Carelessness of parents in taking preventive measures and the absence of supervision over children is said to be one of the main causes of accidents involving children who fall from windows or balconies, said police.
Police stressed that the safety of children at home is the responsibility of parents and a moment of inattention or negligence could lead to the death of a child.