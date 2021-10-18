UAE foreign minister also meets with UK ministers for health and technology

Sheikh Abdullah with Liz Truss. Image Credit: WAM

London: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as part of his official visit to the UK.

Ties between the UAE and the UK and ways to enhance cooperation on the economy, trade, investment and climate change, featured highly during the meeting.

The two top diplomats affirmed the determination of their countries to strengthen relations, especially following the recent visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, his meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the announcement of the ‘Partnership for the Future’ between the two nations.

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East region and a series of international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the longstanding relations between the UAE and the UK, noting that the ‘Partnership for the Future’ is conducive to creating promising opportunities for joint cooperation and contributes to achieving sustainable prosperity and strengthening international peace and security.

Meawhile, Abdullah also met UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of Minister for Technology Lord Kamall, they discussed the prospects of strengthening cooperation in the health sector.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s keenness to accelerate knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise between the two nations in this field, pointing to the importance of investing in the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and turning them into opportunities that contribute to supporting international efforts to strengthen the global health system.

The UAE top diplomat also met with Nazim Al-Zahawi, Minister of Education, and discussed the longstanding relations between the two countries in the field.

He highlighted the presence of a large number of Emirati students in British universities and British students learning in UAE-based colleges.