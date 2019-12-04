DSF to begin on December 26, 2019 and will go on until February 1, 2020

The Dubai Shopping Festival will take place across 38 days and all retailers and malls will come together to offer great promotions and sales to provide residents and visitors a rewarding experience during the milestone edition. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The ever so popular Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back and will be open to public from December 26. The 25th edition of the annual affair will go on until February 1, 2020.

The latest edition of DSF commemorates the launch of Expo 2020. Needless to say, the year 2020 marks a landmark year for UAE and specifically Dubai as the city celebrates 25th edition of the Festival.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: "As 2020 shapes up to be a pivotal year, we are committed to fostering synergies and ensuring ongoing collaboration amongst all stakeholders and entities to consolidate and further strengthen Dubai's position as a global retail hub.

Dubai Shopping Festival Sale Image Credit: Supplied

What to expect this DSF

Firstly, DSF will kick off with celebrations to commemorate the special edition, and will include a series of concerts by Emirati and international singers, cultural and family-oriented performances, stand-up comedy shows and street carnivals, as well as sales of up to 90 per cent across more than 3,500 retail outlets.

Besides, there will be daily chances to win life-changing prizes and spectacular firework shows, the entire city will come alive and be at its best to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The shopping festival will take place across 38 days and all retailers and malls will come together to offer great promotions and sales to provide residents and visitors a rewarding experience during the milestone edition.

The enormous success achieved by DSF year after year has encouraged retailers and partners to invest in building more malls and expanding existing ones, making it even more attractive for global brands to set up shop in the city.

Raffles and promotions

DSF is also instrumental in attracting international visitors who wish to make the most of the promotions and world-class events that are held in Dubai, and participate in the daily raffles offering incredible prizes.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Retail calendar

DSF is the flagship event of DFRE's ever-evolving annual Retail Calendar, which features 18 festivals, events, season launches, holiday periods and sales throughout the year.

The programme offers retailers the opportunity to run customer-centric promotions and activations, which in turn drive footfall and increase sales. The Retail Calendar 2020 will reaffirm Dubai's continued international standing as a must-visit shopping destination, enabling continued growth of the retail sector which is expected to reach an estimated Dh160.7 billion by 2021.

Al Khaja said: "The Retail Calendar was developed with the support of 18 retail and mall partners to create attractive value propositions in Dubai that coincide with retail shopping periods locally and globally and further enhance shopping experiences."

La Mer DSF Fireworks Image Credit: Supplied by DSF

Take a look at the year 2020 retail calendar

The 2020 Retail Calendar will include the following festivals and events

· Dubai Shopping Festival (December 26, 2019 - February 1, 2020): DSF is the world's biggest shopping festival and will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with exceptional experiences across its three pillars of shopping, entertainment and winning.

· Russian Holidays (January 4-12, 2020): Leveraging the increasing traffic from a key feeder country, Dubai will celebrate the Russian Holidays with various events and promotions planned for residents and tourists alike.

· Chinese New Year (25 January - 1 February 2020): Capitalising on an important source market, this citywide celebration includes entertainment, events, fireworks, cultural activities and promotions across malls, strategically timed around the key holiday.

Fireworks at Al Seef as part of Dubai Shopping Festival in Dubai in 2018. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

· DSF Final Weekend Sale (30 January - 1 February 2020): During the last three days of DSF, retailers will unveil bigger promotions and sales, giving last-minute shoppers an opportunity to pocket irresistible bargains.

· Dubai Food Festival (20 February - 7 March 2020): The Dubai Food Festival offers a unique recipe of events and activities across the city, focusing on gastronomic and culinary experiences ranging from fine dining to the 'hidden gems' of small and popular restaurants to the participation of a wide range of international restaurants.

· Spring/Summer Collections (5-21 March 2020) and Fall/Winter Collections (2-15 October 2020): These events are aimed at establishing Dubai as the fashion capital of the region, increasing sales, supporting retailers, and showcasing the latest fashion lines from local and global brands with special offers.

· Dubai Home Festival (9-23 April 2020): The Dubai Home Festival aims to support the homeware sector with special promotions in addition to giving young designers a platform to showcase their products and innovations.

Dubai Shopping Festival Sale Image Credit: Supplied

· Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in Dubai (24 April - 27 May 2020): The "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign is a social, cultural, and spiritual initiative that celebrates the values of the Holy month while Eid Al Fitr in Dubai will feature events and promotions to celebrate the special occasion.

· 3 Day Super Sale in May and October 2020: Retail outlets representing major local and international brands take part in this three-day event across the city, offering significant reductions of up to 90 per cent.

· Sales period (4-24 June 2020): Retail outlets offer up to 75 per cent off on a wide range of products by the most famous international brands.

· Dubai Summer Surprises (25 June - 8 August 2020): Dubai Summer Surprises features exciting events, family activities, exclusive shopping offers and fun raffles that give shoppers the chance to win valuable prizes.

· Eid Al Adha in Dubai (1-3 August 2020): Eid Al Adha in Dubai highlights authentic Emirati traditions and customs, with several special events and promotions held to mark the happy occasion.

· Dubai Summer Surprises Final Weekend Sale (6-8 August 2020): Retail outlets offer further offers during the last 3 days of the annual summer shopping bonanza, Dubai Summer Surprises.

· Back to School (9 August - 5 September): As students get ready to return to school, the Back to School promotional campaign is organised to encourage parents to buy school supplies from shopping malls and retailers that are participating in the campaign, giving them the chance to win valuable prizes.

· Dubai Fitness Challenge (6-21 November 2020): The Dubai Fitness Challenge will return for a fourth year with exciting activities that are aimed at enhancing Dubai's standing as the most active city in the world.

· Diwali in Dubai (2-6 November 2020): Diwali celebrations are an opportunity to celebrate with the Indian community and visitors through an array of activities and offers provided by retail outlets.

· Sales period (5-25 December 2020): Retail outlets in the city will offer promotions of up to 75 per cent.