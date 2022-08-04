Dubai: Season 27 of Global Village is set to open on October 25, with exciting new attractions and entertainment.
Four bespoke packages - Global Village Premium, Emirati Discovery, Culinary Trails and GV Fully Loaded, have been designed specifically for international tourists in the new season.
Complete with VIP access, the packages take the Global Village experience to the next level with benefits including welcome drinks on arrival, skip-the-line access, personal tour guides and exclusive experiences.
Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director of Marketing at Global Village, said: “We work closely with our travel trade partners to design the right product. The VIP guided tours are another step in ensuring that our partners have the right options for their client base. We have also implemented a fully digitised contracting process and this year launched a brand new Travel Trade portal to ensure that partnering with Global Village is a seamless and efficient journey. This season we saw an incredible 595 per cent increase in travel trade sales from 2021, and 200 per cent from 2020. We are proud to support Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s most visited city and are grateful to our partners for assisting us in our efforts to broaden Global Village’s international footprint.
Travel Trade can access all Global Village products, from tickets and dining vouchers to world-class attractions like Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!® and Carnaval fun fair, on the travel trade portal.