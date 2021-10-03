Dubai: Ticket prices for Global Village will remain at Dh15 for those who buy them online, while they will cost Dh20 for those who purchase them at the gate.
The new pricing strategy is aimed at encouraging guests to purchase park tickets on Global Village’s user-friendly mobile application and website.
For today’s guests, technology is a central part of their lifestyle, and customer survey data shows that guests who used the Global Village mobile app during their visit in Season 25 had higher guest satisfaction scores, a press statement said.
Designed to facilitate and enhance the experience, the Global Village digital platforms also make it easy to purchase tickets and services across the park. The variable pricing strategy aims to encourage guests to use these platforms as part of Global Village’s digital transformation agenda. Moving towards online tickets is also kinder for the environment.
Global Village’s completely revamped website and award-winning mobile app were introduced during last year’s Silver Jubilee Season offering users a multitude of functionalities. Guests enjoyed seamless entry with online tickets, on-the-go Wonder Point top-up for rides and attractions, turn by turn navigation, personalized dashboards and much more.
This year, the app has been further enhanced with auto-recognition for car park payments, additional payment options including GVPay, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The app has also introduced innovative feature to highlight parking availability, product directory, ratings and suggested popular routes to enjoy best experiences. More details of the new functionalities will be revealed closer to the Season 26 opening.
Buying tickets from the mobile app and website is quick, environment-friendly, and ensures a safe and easy experience for guests.
Global Village is set to welcome guests from 4pm on October 26, 2021.