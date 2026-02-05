Global South drives capital shift, UAE emerges as investment hotspot: Philip Morris

Technological innovation, sustainability, emerging markets reshaping global capital flows
The UAE is emerging as a pivotal hub in the global realignment of capital flows, driven by the growing economic influence of the Global South, according to Andrzej Dabrowski, Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Region at Philip Morris Management Services (PMI).
Speaking at the Future of Investments Roundtable during the World Government Summit, Dabrowski highlighted how technological innovation, sustainability, and inclusive finance are reshaping the global investment landscape. The session examined how capital is shifting amid geopolitical changes, AI adoption and new sustainability goals.
“What we’re seeing today is a real rebalancing of global economic gravity toward the Global South,” Dabrowski told Gulf News.
“In that context, the UAE has positioned itself remarkably well. It’s not just a place where capital arrives, but where it gets deployed, scaled, and shaped.”
He noted that the UAE’s long-term strategic vision, particularly under the We the UAE 2031 agenda, focuses on innovation, diversification and future-ready industries.
This approach, Dabrowski said, instills confidence among global and regional investors. “From our perspective at PMI, this aligns naturally with our transformation into a science- and technology-driven company. Dubai has long been a strategic base for us, and the strength of its ecosystem of regulators, media, partners, and talent makes it an ideal gateway for serving emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond.”
On the role of technology in business transformation, Dabrowski noted that over 99 per cent of PMI’s R&D investment is now dedicated to developing and improving smoke-free products. Data-driven insights are central to operations, helping the company understand adult consumer needs, strengthen product quality, optimise supply chains and ensure responsible engagement.
“Digital transformation allows us to be more agile, more transparent, and ultimately more effective in helping adult smokers who don’t quit move toward better alternatives,” he said.
Sustainability, Dabrowski stressed, is no longer seen as separate from profitability in the UAE.
“Businesses here increasingly recognise that sustainability and strong returns reinforce each other,” he said, noting that PMI’s main contribution is providing science-based alternatives to cigarettes. Beyond products, the company is working to improve supply chains, embrace circularity and enhance transparency, including youth access prevention and responsible marketing.
Dabrowski highlighted the increasing influence of the Global South in shaping global economic and public health outcomes.
“With more than 80 per cent of the world’s smokers living in these regions, the opportunity and responsibility to accelerate harm reduction is enormous,” he said.
For PMI in the GCC, this translates into aligning with national transformation agendas, collaborating with governments to create clear, science-based regulatory frameworks, and investing in skills, digital growth, and community development.
“The takeaway is simple: the future of public health innovation will be shaped here, in this region, and we’re committed to playing a constructive role in that journey,” Dabrowski added.
