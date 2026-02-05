Global South drives capital shift, UAE emerges as investment hotspot: Philip Morris

On the role of technology in business transformation, Dabrowski noted that over 99 per cent of PMI’s R&D investment is now dedicated to developing and improving smoke-free products. Data-driven insights are central to operations, helping the company understand adult consumer needs, strengthen product quality, optimise supply chains and ensure responsible engagement.

“Digital transformation allows us to be more agile, more transparent, and ultimately more effective in helping adult smokers who don’t quit move toward better alternatives,” he said.