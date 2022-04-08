Dubai: The Big Bad Wolf book sale, the world’s biggest book sale, is back in Dubai. Offering over one million books, and in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Big Bad Wolf Books is back (after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic) on April 14-24 at Dubai Studio City.
Known as the world’s biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf Books premiered in the UAE in 2018. Returning for its third edition during the holy month of Ramadan, book lovers will enjoy discounts from 50 to 80 per cent off the recommended retail price and the book sale is free for all to enter.
Reading advocacy
The book sale, which is a global reading advocacy initiative, is open daily from 10am until 2am for 11 consecutive days. More information and updates can be found on its social media accounts.