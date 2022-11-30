Dubai: Organised by organised Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city is gearing up for 10 days of celebration for the 51st UAE National Day, starting from December 2 until December 11.
Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City will have a concert on Friday, December 2, with leading Emirati and GCC artists Eidha Al Mehali and Dalia Mubarak performing their greatest hits along with special guest performances.
Dubai Festival City Mall will host Fayez Al Saeed’s live concert at 8pm on Friday, followed by a specially choreographed Imagain and fireworks show that will light up the sky in the colours of the UAE flag at 9pm.
Fireworks
Gglittering fireworks displays will light up the sky over at The Pointe and Dubai Festival City Mall at 9pm and at Al Seef, the Beach opposite JBR, and Bluewaters at 8pm on December 2.
Family entertainment
Malls and shopping destinations across Dubai will go all out with traditional performances, family entertainment and chances to win fabulous prizes. Residents and tourists can also enjoy authentic, local street food and other treats at various restaurants.
A wide range of sports, social and family events are also taking place during the UAE National Day celebrations, including the Skechers Performance UAE National Day Run 2022 at The Track Meydan Golf on December 2.
Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks & Resorts will host special festivities, including Arabic tents with henna, live cooking and traditional entertainment.