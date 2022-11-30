Sharjah: Sharjah began the 51st UAE National Day celebrations on November 29, at Sharjah National Park.
There will be musical performance titled ‘Sultan of Giving’ – about the achievements of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reflecting the urban, cultural, and environmental development achieved under his rule.
There will also be a performance called ‘New Era’, in addition to other daily activities between 4.30pm and 10pm from November 29 until December 3.
Events
The celebrations at the Sharjah National Park will also include children’s theater which will host fun shows, in addition to entertaining family competitions. A number of Sharjah’s government departments will participate in the National Day celebrations at the ‘Government Departments Corner’. Other attractions include a snow village, snow sculpting of national landmarks, and a model of Sharjah landmarks.
The celebration on Tuesday was held in the presence of Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee members, led by Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, and Tariq Saeed Alai, Vice Chairman of the committee, the members of the committee, a group of officials and public figures.
Attendees can observe miniature models of Sharjah museums’ collections at the ‘Museums on the Road Corner’. At the hospitality tent, attendees will enjoy guided tours, cinema corner shows, daily raffles and prizes, snow sculpture garden, snow village, art sculptures of Sharjah landmarks, chess corner, a harpist performance, various art shows, in addition to water ball shows.