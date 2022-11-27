Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command organised a mass festive march in the city of Khorfakkan on Saturday, with the participation of the Sharjah Police and the Police Sciences Academy, as part of the Ministry of Interior's celebrations of the 51st UAE National Day.
The festive march, which started in front of the Khorfakkan Corniche, included military performances, with the show of the academy's police band.
This was followed by a march of the various vehicles of the Sharjah Police General Command, which are equipped with the best modern systems to carry out police and security work.
The carnival event included interesting shows on land and air, reflecting the celebration in this special occasion and the community interaction with the national and community events organised by the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police.
On this occasion, Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, congratulated the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day.
Highlighting the importance of this precious occasion, Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Police Science Academy in Sharjah stressed that this national occasion renews every year the values of loyalty and embodies values of belonging to nation.