Dubai: Dubai Airports joined the nationwide ongoing celebrations of the 51st UAE National Day by hosting a celebration of Emirati history and culture for hundreds of employees from across Dubai’s diverse aviation community at Dubai International’s (DXB) Terminal 3.

The event brought together employees and partners from across all segments of the airport community including airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners, to join Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, to celebrate the National Day. The event also recognised the employees for their dedication and service excellence throughout a remarkable year.

Welcoming guests to the event, Jamal Al Hai, deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “Today is a day of great celebration at Dubai Airports as we mark the UAE National Day. We give thanks to all those who have gone before us in making this nation what it is today, and to our Leadership whose wisdom and guidance make the country a happy, safe, and prosperous place to live. We look to the future with excitement and optimism. Long live the UAE.”

The event hosted a series of activities, games and interactive exhibits designed to showcase and celebrate the UAE’s rich history and culture – embracing the core values of the nation, while inspiring the airport community to look forward to the tremendous potential and bright future of the aviation sector of the country.

Events and activities

Activities included a falconry show, booths featuring traditional perfumery oil making and other local crafts, games, complimentary treats with Emirati-infused cuisine, and live music. The Dubai Police band also presented a performance to mark the occasion.

The event featured a video presentation created by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) showcasing innovative new technologies being developed in the UAE that will transform the future of space and positively impact the Dubai aviation sector, while promoting the strategic partnership between the UAE and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA.

The Dubai Airports Youth Council hosted a special youth circle at the event to engage young people from across the airport community. The Council engaged in a discussion on Sustainability in the Aviation industry and potential opportunities to enhance the capabilities and skills of young talent from across the aviation sector and empowering them to be the leaders of the future.

As part of the celebrations, Sheikh Ahmed was presented with a special painting by Aladdin Abdeen, a Dubai-based artist.

Department of Civil Aviation and Sharjah Airport Authority celebrate UAE’s 51st National Day

Sharjah celebrations

With the participation of Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, and Sheikh Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Airport Department of Civil Aviation and Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) organised an event in celebration of the 51st National Day of the UAE. Employees of both the entities and representatives from various government and private sector organisations attended the event.

Emirati children's performance at Sharjah airport Image Credit: Supplied

The celebration also featured Khorfakkan, a film written by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, which depicts the struggle and sacrifices of the people of Khorfakkan during resistance against the Portuguese invasion in 1507. The film further highlights the remarkable filmmaking ability of the UAE.

A number of competitions were held along with various events and workshops, and employees who performed exceptionally in the competitions were awarded with attractive rewards. Competitions included ‘Best Photo of Sharjah Airport Campus’ taken by an employee, ‘Best Emirati Meal’, ‘and a Javelin Throw’ competition organised in collaboration with Sharjah Shooting Club.

Sheikh Khalid said: “On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, we remember with pride and appreciation the early founders of our state under the leadership of the [UAE’s Founding Father, the] late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations for the advancement of the country and the establishment of the UAE. We also renew our loyalty to the nation and its founders for their efforts to realise the dream of the Union, and we pledge allegiance to our wise leaders to take confident steps towards the future on the same path, to keep UAE in the ranks of developed countries, and making new achievements that reinforce its position globally.”

He added: “The great achievements we see today are the result of the vision of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, who instilled principles of unity, love and generosity, and of our wise leadership’s determination and vision. We are feeling proud of our achievements in the preceding year and looking forward with hope and optimism at the coming years.”

He mentioned that with the recent announcement of the national plan ‘We The UAE 2031’, the wise leadership is keen to achieve greater heights, as this step will shape the future of the country within the next 10 years with a focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “It is a proud day for us as a nation, as we honour the achievements of the union in the fields of culture, science, and economics. The UAE has achieved numerous milestones since its establishment and is now one of the pioneering models of growth globally. As we celebrate our 51st anniversary of a prosperous and fruitful journey, we remember our Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose efforts paved the way for the tremendous developments that we witness today and is being further nurtured and strengthened under our wise leadership.”