Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) recently hosted an art exhibition for a Dubai resident. Lt General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai, and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, along with other officials attended the exhibition that showcases paintings and drawings of horses based on the country’s culture.
Organising the exhibition is in line with GDRFA-Dubai’s efforts to support community and humanitarian initiatives for residents in UAE.
“The department is keen to participate in and support community initiatives and enhance the bond with our customers. It is in line with our leaders’ instructions that, happiness of the community is a priority,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.
Meanwhile, the resident expressed her happiness and appreciation for the department’s support during her difficult times by encouraging her to showcase her painting to the public.
She said UAE is as a tolerant country that provides support and outstanding services to the community.