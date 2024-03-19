Dubai: The Palestinian Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC) has announced its support for ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’, a Dubai Cares Ramadan campaign that is raising funds to provide emergency relief to the people of Gaza.

The donations will go towards providing hot meals, food baskets, waterproof and fire-resistant tents in response to the growing shortage of essential supplies, in collaboration with ANERA, Dubai Cares’ implementing partner in Gaza.

With the support of its partners and sponsors, the PBC plans to raise awareness around the campaign through the help of content creators and social media influencers. Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), is a registered non-government organisation under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai.

The UAE community can support “Gaza In Our Hearts” through various donation channels including SMS via Etisalat by e& and du, online at www.dubaicares.ae, direct bank transfers to a designated Dubai Cares account, or by cheque addressed to Dubai Cares.

The PBC will organise a Ramadan event on March 23 at 10pm at Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will host representatives from both Dubai Cares and ANERA, who will shed light on the campaign’s pillars, the implementation process, and the urgent support needed from the community.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “The people of Gaza are facing severe food insecurity and shelter shortages amidst an ongoing conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 1.9 million people. As part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to provide urgent assistance to the Palestinian people, Dubai Cares has launched the ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’ campaign through which we aim to provide a platform for the UAE community to come together and provide tangible and urgent support.”

He added: “These donations will contribute towards the provision of hot meals, food baskets and shelter tents for the people of Gaza. To ensure the rapid and effective supply of emergency relief, we have teamed up with our long-standing partner, ANERA, who is working closely with the United Nations, and diplomatic and non-governmental organisation partners to open aid corridors to enable it to urgently deliver life-saving aid.”