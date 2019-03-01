Dubai: The funeral of an Indian expatriate who died in a kayaking accident in Dallas, Texas, last Saturday, will be held in Kerala tomorrow.
Linto Philip, 23, who lived in Sharjah with his parents, drowned when his kayak capsized in Lake Hubbard. Four others in his group were rescued during the incident.
The former Emirates National School Sharjah student, who grew up in the UAE, and was active in the local Dubai Mar Thoma Syrian Church community in Jebel Ali, went to the US in January to pursue his Masters in Supply Chain Management at the University of Texas in Dallas.
He completed his Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from Christ University in Bengaluru in 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.
His viewing was held at the Sehion Mar Thoma Church in Plano, Texas, on Thursday before being flown to India.
Philip’s parents P.M. Philip and Susan, along with his brother Linju, flew to India from Dubai on Thursday to prepare for the funeral in Pennukkar in Chengannur, in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, where the family are originally from.
Jonathan Bobby John, 18, a friend of Philip’s told Gulf News: “He was a very positive guy and I never saw him without a smile on his face. He was a motivation to us all and very sociable making friends wherever he went. This is evident from those who have turned out in tribute to him at his viewing in the US. He had only been there 52 days but had already made such an impact on everyone’s lives.”