Fujairah Civil Defence visits family after child, domestic worker rescued from well
Fujairah: Fujairah Civil Defence officials visited an Emirati family after a child and a domestic worker were rescued from an indoor well at their home, checking on their condition and stressing the importance of securing wells to prevent similar accidents.
Colonel Khaled Rabie Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of the Fujairah Civil Defence Department, visited the family to check on the child and congratulate the family on the rescue.
He also followed up on the condition of the domestic worker, who was admitted to Fujairah Hospital, and wished both her and the child a speedy recovery.
The visit reflects Fujairah Civil Defence’s emphasis on community engagement and its commitment to following up on humanitarian cases, alongside its role in protecting lives, property and public safety.
Following the incident, Fujairah Civil Defence urged homeowners, farmers and landowners across the emirate to take immediate steps to secure wells on their properties.
Authorities called on residents to:
Securely cover wells with suitable, strong covers to prevent accidental falls.
Install warning signs and protective barriers around wells and other potentially hazardous areas.
Never leave wells open or exposed, particularly in areas accessible to children.
Civil Defence warned that uncovered wells can pose a serious danger to both children and adults, with a moment of negligence potentially resulting in a serious or fatal accident.
The department stressed that preventing such incidents is a shared community responsibility and urged property owners to take basic precautionary measures to protect lives.