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Fujairah: Child, helper rescued from indoor well

Fujairah Civil Defence visits family after child, domestic worker rescued from well

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Fujairah: Child, helper rescued from indoor well

Fujairah: Fujairah Civil Defence officials visited an Emirati family after a child and a domestic worker were rescued from an indoor well at their home, checking on their condition and stressing the importance of securing wells to prevent similar accidents.

Colonel Khaled Rabie Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of the Fujairah Civil Defence Department, visited the family to check on the child and congratulate the family on the rescue.

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He also followed up on the condition of the domestic worker, who was admitted to Fujairah Hospital, and wished both her and the child a speedy recovery.

The visit reflects Fujairah Civil Defence’s emphasis on community engagement and its commitment to following up on humanitarian cases, alongside its role in protecting lives, property and public safety.

Warning to secure wells

Following the incident, Fujairah Civil Defence urged homeowners, farmers and landowners across the emirate to take immediate steps to secure wells on their properties.

Authorities called on residents to:

  • Securely cover wells with suitable, strong covers to prevent accidental falls.

  • Install warning signs and protective barriers around wells and other potentially hazardous areas.

  • Never leave wells open or exposed, particularly in areas accessible to children.

Civil Defence warned that uncovered wells can pose a serious danger to both children and adults, with a moment of negligence potentially resulting in a serious or fatal accident.

The department stressed that preventing such incidents is a shared community responsibility and urged property owners to take basic precautionary measures to protect lives.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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