Fujairah Police use smart helments Image Credit: Social media

Fujairah: Fujairah Police are now using smart helmets to detect people for coronavirus by screening their temperatures.

Launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the thermal imaging camera uses artificial intelligence to allow quick scanning of crowds.

Major General Mohammad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, said that the smart helmets can detect if someone has a temperature enabling officers to take necessary action.

“Police teams and patrols will use the helmet to diagnose people from a safe distance, enabling them to handle crowds, obtain vital readings, and analyse data,” said Al Kaabi. “The technology can also create and read QR codes, as they are equipped with thermal cameras and sensors that enable them to recognise faces and store and recognise vehicle licence plate numbers. The helmets are also capable of night vision,”

The new helmets will help patrols in the field by taking temperature readings and identifying people.

They can also link to central command to generate quick reports that enable users to take appropriate action.