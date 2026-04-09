Freezing at work? Why uncertain times are leaving you mentally stuck — UAE experts explain how to break free

In such environments, many people respond by pushing themselves harder.
I know I have to do this. But I can't.
That's the inner monologue that most, have been facing of late.
And it could be something as basic as sending an email. Sometimes, it’s almost physically difficult to do it. There's a heaviness that settles on your fingers. You can't finish a task.
You’re functional, but frozen. And while a ‘functional freeze’ is now an actually recognised TikTok trend, it has become even more stark and pronounced for most in the past 1.5 months. As unpredictable news and uncertain times swarm all around us, it’s difficult to switch off from the world like you used to, and work, just like you used to.
So what exactly is happening here?
In a 2024 TikTok video, US-based psychotherapist Meg Josephson explained the many ways this freeze mode shows up: you feel hungry, but can’t decide what to eat. You start a task, only to get pulled into endless scrolling. You cancel plans or withdraw from friendships, even when you feel deeply lonely.
This is a recognised stress response. As Dubai-based psychiatrist Dr Girish Banwari explains, it often appears during periods of overload. “It is often confused with laziness or lack of motivation, which it isn’t. It is usually manifested as feeling stuck or unable to start tasks, feeling mentally foggy or overwhelmed, and being avoidant or procrastinating,” he says.
It is the body’s protective instinct. As Dr Kirin Hilliar, professor in psychology at the Heriot-Watt University and psychologist at OpenMinds Centre, explains, it is a physiological response to when we are so stressed that our body thinks we are in danger and needs to protect us. The body goes into fight, flight mode. The nervous system is overloaded, and starts pumping adrenaline, and cortisol, the stress hormone into our body. "There's an emotional numbing, but we're still being productive. Yet, the motivation is reduced, and there's a sense of brain fog," adds Dr Hilliar.
At work, this freeze can look deceptively busy. Emails go unanswered, tasks are started but not completed, and energy is spent on low-effort work while more important responsibilities are avoided. “You feel busy all day, but don’t get much done,” says Dr Banwari.
As stress builds, the brain’s threat centre, the amygdala, steps in. When it senses overwhelm, it can trigger a freeze response, making action feel even harder. This is intensified when people feel unsafe, whether due to job insecurity, organisational instability, or wider geopolitical stress that spills into daily life.
In such environments, many people respond by pushing themselves harder. As Dr Hilliar explains, they feel guilty. They believe that they should be doing more. "There's a worry of letting your team down," she says. But what they need to understand that a freeze is an involuntary mechanism, not a personal failure. This is your body's way to protect the nervous system.
Abu Dhabi-based Kaveri Singh, a media professional, explains her predicament. She leaves her emails unread, and gets distracted lately, something that has never happened before. The guilt builds. “I’ve been struggling a lot lately at work, so I push myself more, trying to prove I’m useful. But I just end up feeling more burnt out.”
Over time, this constant push-and-pull eats into just how we work, and how we feel altogether.
You feel paralysed by indecision. Immobility hits you, and you’re just unable to do what you could earlier. You become ‘numb’ to the emotions, sensations, and needs, as a result of overwhelm, chronic stress, or emotional exhaustion. You disconnect from yourself and disengage with the stress, so the ‘shutdown’ freeze response becomes the main operating default, when the stress reaches a certain pitch.
As Cassie Mather-Reid, a Dubai-based life balance coach, explains: You might notice it as a kind of fog, a flatness you can't explain, or that feeling of staring at your screen willing yourself to begin. "Your thoughts may feel scrambled, your motivation absent, your body heavy. These are signs your nervous system is in a protective state, not signs that you're failing."
It is often confused with laziness or lack of motivation, which it isn’t. It is usually manifested as feeling stuck or unable to start tasks, feeling mentally foggy or overwhelmed, and being avoidant or procrastinating...
This response is deeply rooted in the body. The autonomic nervous system, which controls functions like heart rate, digestion and breathing, has three branches: the sympathetic, parasympathetic and enteric systems.
During a freeze, a specific part of the parasympathetic system, the dorsal vagal complex, kicks in when the brain perceives a threat as overwhelming. The result is a slowdown: heart rate drops, metabolic activity decreases, and the body essentially powers down. Disengagement takes over, and you begin to feel detached.
The longer this state continues, the harder it becomes to come out of it.
“The functional freeze is when individuals remain in this state for prolonged periods due to chronic stress or unresolved emotional strain,” says Dr Banwari. “They may experience dissociation, reduced emotional responsiveness, and difficulty forming meaningful connections.”
And, more so, it is also important that company also needs to be mindful of what the staff is going through, explains Dr Hilliar. In such times, they need to be more cognisant and aware of their employee's physical and mental needs, and when they are actually shutting down.
People start feeling guilty, they think that 'I should be doing more'. There's a worry of letting your team down, too. But what they need to understand that a freeze is an involuntary mechanism, not a personal failure. This is your body's way to protect the nervous system
The instinct might be to think your way out, but experts say that doesn’t work.
Recovery starts with the body, not the mind. Mather-Reid, breaks it down: Don’t try to push harder you can just gently signal safety back to your body. "Movement is one of the most powerful tools we have; even a few minutes of shaking out your hands, rolling your shoulders, or walking to another room can begin to shift the freeze response and discharge some of that stored tension," she explains.
If the body feels too much, start with the mind and write down just three tasks, not to be productive, but to give your nervous system something small and manageable to anchor to.
Both Dr Banwari and Dr Hilliar agree, and emphasise the need to regulate your nervous system first. That could mean listening to music, spending time with loved ones, or simply stepping away from your environment. Even yoga, some gentle moment can be instructive.
“Reset your nervous system,” says Dr Banwari. “Step outside, splash cold water on your face, practice slow breathing, or just stand up, stretch and walk for a few minutes until you feel safe enough to act.”
Once the body begins to settle, small actions become more possible. Breaking tasks into smaller steps can reduce overwhelm. Writing things down can ease mental clutter. Even gentle accountability, like updating a colleague, can help you move out of isolation. "When people talk about how stressed they are, and share with others, it does help," adds Dr Hilliar. She also advises stepping away from the constant stream of news updates. "People believe staying informed, is a way of having control. But it is actually very exhausting and overwhelming," she says, adding that there needs to be a more regulated news cycle, rather than perpetual 'doomscrolling'. You need to also carve out your own self-care strategies, and what works best for you, she adds. It could be reading fiction, painting, and just listening to music.
From there, even simple techniques can help interrupt the freeze in the moment.
Start with your breath
If you feel yourself freezing, pause and take a few slow, deep breaths. Inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth to interrupt the stress response.
Use structured breathing
Count to five as you inhale, hold for five, and exhale for five. This rhythm helps calm your nervous system.
Bring in movement
Physical movement can help release built-up stress. Even small actions, standing up, pacing, stretching, can signal safety to your body and help you regain a sense of control.
Talk to your colleagues, or make sure you have a strong support system
Movement is one of the most powerful tools we have; even a few minutes of shaking out your hands, rolling your shoulders, or walking to another room can begin to shift the freeze response and discharge some of that stored tension...
Experts say early recognition and supportive policies can make a significant difference:
Train managers to spot the signs
Supervisors should be equipped to recognise behavioural shifts, such as withdrawal, slowed responses, or reduced communication and approach them with sensitivity rather than immediate performance concerns.
Normalise conversations around mental health
Creating a culture where employees feel safe discussing stress or burnout can help prevent prolonged disengagement. This includes regular check-ins that go beyond task updates.
Allow flexibility where possible
Flexible hours, remote work options, or adjusted workloads during high-stress periods can help employees regain a sense of control and reduce overwhelm.
Avoid a purely productivity-driven response
Responding to reduced output with increased pressure can deepen the freeze response. Experts recommend focusing on support and gradual re-engagement instead.
Provide access to professional support
Employee assistance programmes, counselling services, or mental health resources can offer structured help for those struggling to cope.
Encourage breaks and realistic workloads
Sustained high-pressure environments without recovery time can exacerbate stress responses. Encouraging time off and manageable expectations is key.