Freezing at work? Why uncertain times are leaving you mentally stuck — UAE experts explain how to break free

Once the body begins to settle, small actions become more possible. Breaking tasks into smaller steps can reduce overwhelm. Writing things down can ease mental clutter. Even gentle accountability, like updating a colleague, can help you move out of isolation. "When people talk about how stressed they are, and share with others, it does help," adds Dr Hilliar. She also advises stepping away from the constant stream of news updates. "People believe staying informed, is a way of having control. But it is actually very exhausting and overwhelming," she says, adding that there needs to be a more regulated news cycle, rather than perpetual 'doomscrolling'. You need to also carve out your own self-care strategies, and what works best for you, she adds. It could be reading fiction, painting, and just listening to music.