Long hours at your desk can leave even the most dedicated minds feeling restless, tense, or overwhelmed. The constant ping of notifications, consecutive meetings, and tight deadlines can turn your workspace into a source of stress rather than productivity. But small changes and smart tools can make a big difference. From ergonomic chairs that support your posture to fidget-friendly gadgets that soothe restless hands, these office lifesavers are designed to help you reduce stress, stay focused, and bring a sense of calm to your workday. Here are seven essentials that can help you in a productive workday.