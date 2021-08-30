Abu Dhabi: A number of COVID-19 screening centres across the UAE will offer free nasal swab PCR tests to students across the UAE.
Students can present for the tests on a walk-in basis, without prior appointment, to these centres, operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).
The free tests were announced by Abu Dhabi emirate’s public health provider, in collaboration with health regulation, the Department of Health (DoH). In a statement, Seha said the initiatie aims to support the country’s ambition to ensure a safe return to school.
Operating hours
The designated Seha COVID-19 screening centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm, and from 10am to 8pm on Friday.
Mandatory testing
It is mandatory for students to present a negative PCR test with 96-hour validity if they wish to attend school in person. They must also take a follow-up PCR test for the 30 days of schooling. Thereafter, students have to take a PCR test every month if they are aged less than 12 years, or if they are aged more than 12 years but are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Students who are aged 12 year or more but are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after the first month of schooling will then have to take a PCR test every week.
Abu Dhabi authorities earlier today announced free PCR testing at all public and private facilities in the emirate, as well as saliva tests at Seha drive-through centres and Biogenix Lab.
The regulations do not, however, apply to students enrolled in Dubai private schools, and to students aged less than 12 years who are enrolled in a Sharjah Private School.
Designated Seha facilities
Abu Dhabi: Drive-through Screening Centres in Zayed Sports City, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha
Al Ain: Drive-through Screening Centres in Asharej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj, Al Aamerah
Al Dhafra: Drive-through Screening Centres in Ghayathi, Liwa, Delma, Madinat Zayed, Al Mirfa, Al Sila
Dubai: National Screening Centres in Mina Rashed, City Walk, Al Khawaneej
Sharjah/Umm Al Quwain: National Screening Centre in Umm Al Quwain
Ajman: National Screening Centre in Ajman
Ras Al Khaimah: National Screening Centre in Ras Al Khaimah