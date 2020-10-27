Sharjah: All public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge on Thursday, October 29, on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday. The decision excludes paid parking spaces in zones subject to paid parking during weekends and official holidays: Al Hisn Street (Bank Complex) in Al Shuwaiheen and Al Shoyoukh areas, Corniche Street (both sides) in Al Shuwaiheen area, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz and Corniche Street (Khalid Lagoon side) in Al Majaz 1, 2 and 3 and University City Road - Muwaileh Commercial Area.
Sharjah City Municipality has urged all motorists to use parking spaces as stipulated during the holidays to avoid fines.
Ali Ahmad Abu Ghazin, director of the Public Parking Department in Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality is keen to provide parking spaces for residents and visitors during the holiday, especially in key areas. He sought public cooperation to ensure they do not resort to double parking or other violations. In case of any complaints or inquiries, the public contact the municipality on the hotline 993.