Dubai: Public paid parking across Dubai, except multi-storeyed parkings, will be free of charge for two days this weekend, including Saturday (October 8) which has been declared as holiday on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday.
Sunday (October 9) is a regular free parking day in Dubai. Parking fees will be reactivated on Monday (October 10), a spokesperson from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) told Gulf News on Friday.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and Sharjah Municipality earlier announced free parking tomorrow in the two emirates.