Dubai: Four lucky winners who matched five out of six numbers in the Emirates Loto draw each walked away with Dh500,000 after splitting a Dh2 million rollover prize on Saturday.
A further 204 players won Dh300 each for matching four out of six numbers and 4,147 won free entry to a future draw for matching three numbers.
Winning numbers were 8, 9, 11, 14, 35 and 44.
As there has been no winner for the jackpot to date, the Dh50 million jackpot still stands for the taking in next weekend’s draw.
Emirates Loto, is the region’s first fully digital collectables scheme with optional free entry to a weekly draw. Saturday’s was the 11th draw.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectable(s) and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app. The next draw will be held on Saturday 4 July 2020 at 9:00pm.
For more information on collectables, prize winners, terms and conditions, eligibility and to Collect, Play and have the opportunity to win in the next Emirates Loto draw, please visit www.emiratesloto.com.