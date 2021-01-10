Sharjah: At least four Indian men sustained injuries after a fire broke out at LuLu Hypermarket on Saturday night.
The fire erupted at the electric room of the hypermarket, located in the Muwailih area, at around 10.30pm.
Sharjah Civil Defence received an emergency call about the fire. The squad rushed to the scene immediately. Upon reaching the site, the civil defence team found that the accident was dealt with by those present.
It was found the cables in the electricity room, located in the parking lot of the hypermarket, caught fire. “We immediately took the necessary measures to prevent the fire from spreading,” an official at the hypermarket told Gulf News.
People present at the scene controlled the situation and the power was automatically disconnected. The hypermarket is new and is supposed to open over the next few days.
Four men, present in the electric room, were injured in the incident. They were moved to Al Qassimi hospital for treatment. Three of them were discharged after treatment while one is still being treated at the hospital.
Sharjah Civil Defence and Sharjah police have launched an investigation over the incident.