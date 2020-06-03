Shipping company employee now looks to start his own company

Colm McLoughlin draws Wednesday's winning number Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A former Dubai resident who now lives in Singapore won US$1 million in the Dubai duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw on Wednesday.

Harvinder Singh, 37, who works for a shipping company, said, “Thank you Dubai Duty Free. This is indeed a big blessing, and I will see to it to give back to people who are in need during these difficult times. With my winnings, I would also be able to start my own business in Mumbai so I can be with my family,” he added.

The draw was conducted by DDF’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, two Dubai expats won a luxury motorbike each.

Samir Karki, a 33-year-old Nepalese national based in Sharjah won an Indian Scout Bobber (Thunder Black) and Thajudeen Shahulhameed, a 36-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai won an Aprilla Tuono RR (Rosso Sachsenring).