Sharjah: Sharjah Libraries, an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority, has rolled out 33 events and workshops during the month of August.
During these events, sessions are being hosted at six Sharjah Libraries branches, at Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Wadi Al Helou, Dibba Al Hisn, Kalba and Sharjah city. The focus of the programmes are on skills and knowledge development of children, youth, government employees, parents and the general public.
Recently, a workshop series held virtually featured topics on how to become a conscious consumer. A panel discussion on Emirati Women’s Day (August 28) will be held soon, as will a discussion on folktales. Additionally, a Writers Forum dialogue will host Emirati author Zayed Al Marzouqi.
Other activities during the month include a children’s reading club, along with expert-led conversations on the keys to good mental health; as well as a workshop titled artistic experiences. Earlier this month, Sharjah Libraries organised several workshops and activities as part of its agenda to enable members of the UAE community, particularly children, to spend their summer holidays engaged in gainful pursuits.
‘Lifelong process’
Iman Bushalibi, director of Sharjah Libraries, said: “We have always focused on offering children new creative opportunities and learning experiences as these are crucial to enrich their intellects and personalities through their developmental years. The summer break provides us the perfect chance to engage them in meaningful activities. Our agenda this year is comprehensive, and also targets parents and Sharjah government employees because learning and skills development is a lifelong process.”