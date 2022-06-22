Dubai: In keeping with the emirate of Sharjah’s social and humanitarian outreach, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is launching the second edition of the Gulf Survivors Forum, which will be held virtually on June 28, 2022, under the theme, ‘Together to Empower’.
Held in collaboration with the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control (GFCC), the forum will see the participation of entities from around the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that are engaged in cancer prevention and control.
FOCP is calling on public and private sector organisations, families, community members and the media to attend the inspiring virtual forum. Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Vice-Chairperson of FOCP’s board of directors, and Dr Khaled Al Saleh, general secretary of the Board of GFCC will be opening the forum.
Each GCC country will be represented by a cancer survivor who will share his/her empowering personal experiences of facing and overcoming the key challenges in their journey with cancer. Audiences will also hear from a host of experts representing various GCC cancer associations.
Messages from cancer survivors
Experts representing cancer entities across the GCC and Yemen will be hosted on a panel moderated by journalist Saeed Al Amoudi. Featuring messages from cancer survivors, the session will also address how communities can be empowered through stories of hope and courage.
The second panel will discuss the role and impact of emotional and psychological support in enabling a positive response to treatment. Cancer survivors from Oman will share their experiences and discuss the need for psychological support, offer insights into the entities and individuals who provided them with psychological support, and elaborate on how it aided their recovery. The panel will be moderated by journalist Alia Al Shamsi.
Dr Naema Al Ali, a consultant medical psychologist from the UAE, will share her expert insights on ‘Community Role in Cancer Survivors Empowerment’.
Inspiring other cancer patients
Under the theme ‘Successful Experience’, the FOCP forum will unveil details of the ‘Sanad Survivors Programme’ presented by Saudi Arabia’s Sanad Children’s Cancer Support Association, while the Al Ahsa Cancer Foundation (Tafaul), also from Saudi Arabia, will share several survivor stories.
Sawsan Jafar, chairman of the Board of Directors of FOCP, said: “For the second time, we are organising a forum to bring together cancer survivors from across the Gulf region to share their inspiring and positive experiences. Their stories of optimism will inspire hope to other cancer patients, educate communities about the importance of helping survivors get back to leading a normal life and enable survivors to share stories of their personal journeys of recovery with society.”
The forum will conclude with a lecture presented by Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA), titled ‘Role of Government Entities in Cancer Control and Supporting Cancer Survivors’.
To attend the virtual forum on June 28, participants can register via the link: https://cgcc.ae/webinar.