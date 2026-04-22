FNC condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE's security, stability

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council, stated in his opening speech during the eighth session of the third ordinary term of the 18th legislative chapter, held today in Abu Dhabi, that the Council takes a firm national stance at the outset of its session. He emphasised that this crime represents not only an attack on state security and public safety, but also a serious violation of the UAE’s laws and legislation, and a clear betrayal of the homeland that embraced those individuals, provided them with safety and security, and opened the doors to a dignified life in a country founded on justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human dignity.